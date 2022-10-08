5 Ways WWE told us The White Rabbit was Bray Wyatt without confirming it 

The White Rabbit has become one of the biggest mysteries in professional wrestling over the past month and it appears that the WWE Universe could finally find out if he is Bray Wyatt tonight.

Last night's clue on SmackDown all but confirmed that Bray Wyatt is the man behind the teases, but this isn't the only clue that fans have been linked to the former WWE Champion.

The following list looks at just five ways WWE has told us The White Rabbit is Bray Wyatt without confirming it.

#5. Wytt Rabat - Bray Wyatt

The White Rabbit teases have become increasingly obvious in recent weeks. It appears that one of the first obvious clues was when a fan held up a sign that was an anagram. It both said White Rabbit and Bray Wyatt and was written on a sign on RAW that read "WYTT RABAT."

This was one of the biggest clues that pointed directly to the former WWE Champion and made it clear that even if he isn't The White Rabbit himself, then he is definitely linked to it.

#4. Revel In What You Are

Bray Wyatt has always been a man of many words. His promos were an essential part of his character and he was widely regarded as one of the best talkers in the company. This spilled over onto his character online and led to him tweeting some strange updates throughout his career.

Last week on RAW, there was a sign that said "Revel In What You Are" behind Michael Cole and Corey Graves. This was clearly planted there and linked back to the above Tweet that was shared by Bray Wyatt a few years ago.

#3. Let Me In

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



“Let me in” on repeat



#SmackDown The newest QR code that just popped up on Triple H’s mic leads to this video…“Let me in” on repeat The newest QR code that just popped up on Triple H’s mic leads to this video…“Let me in” on repeat ‼️‼️‼️ #SmackDown https://t.co/547i0hOJXV

Bray Wyatt's tagline when he was part of The Firefly Fun House was "Let Me In." It was also the theme song that he used throughout his time as The Fiend. While there has been many clues that could have been linked to Wyatt ahead of SmackDown this week. The phrase being used as part of the video all but confirms that he is behind the teases.

It was also revealed that "Let Me In" had been added back to WWE's Spotify account ahead of SmackDown. The song was originally removed when he was released.

#2. Huskus

Insiders Pro Wrestling @InsidersPW I mean it’s gotta be .. a #Huskus picture and a video with pigs saying #LetMeIn over and over .. then a rabbit going down a hole with flames shooting out .. question is will HE actually show up at #ExtremeRules or will it be a promo like a funhouse?? I mean it’s gotta be .. a #Huskus picture and a video with pigs saying #LetMeIn over and over .. then a rabbit going down a hole with flames shooting out .. question is will HE actually show up at #ExtremeRules or will it be a promo like a funhouse?? https://t.co/2ItmFoZwmR

The WWE Universe has become well acquainted with the puppets in The Firefly Fun House. Last night on SmackDown, it was made clear that one of the puppets were involved.

As the video showed several images of pigs with the "Let Me In" theme in the background, Huskus was one of the images that were added there. This was proof that whoever was behind the teases was part of The Fun House. This narrows it down the culprits to two people, Bray or Alexa Bliss.

#1. The Rabbit jumping into the fire

The Rabbit was shown on TV for the first time last night on SmackDown as part of an animated video promoting Extreme Rules. The rabbit was shown hopping along before jumping into the Extreme Rules logo, which became a hole. This was then overcome with fire and the White Rabbit was essentially burned alive.

Wyatt was burned alive during his feud with Randy Orton back at TLC in 2020. The Fiend recovered but only went on to wrestle one more match ahead of his release, so this was a turning point in his career.

Did you spot any other obvious clues that linked Bray Wyatt to The White Rabbit? Have your say in the comments section below...

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes