5 WWE Superstars who could create the real-life Firefly Fun House 

Bray Wyatt could be making his return to WWE, given the recent QR Code teases from RAW and SmackDown. It's unclear what "White Rabbit" will reveal at the end of the trail, but many fan theories are swirling around, including a potential real-life Firefly Fun House.

When Wyatt was part of the company during his first tenure, he would use puppets inside his Fun House, but now it could be that he has escaped, and all of his characters have come to life.

The following list of current WWE Superstars could easily portray the characters that were once made famous inside The Fun House.

#5. Fun House Doll - Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was part of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House throughout its run but has since transformed back into her old character on Monday Night RAW. Wyatt had a doll in the Fun House that resembled Alexa Bliss following his feud with The Miz. Bliss could now have taken on the real-life version of the doll.

Alexa Bliss was part of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House throughout its run but has since transformed back into her old character on Monday Night RAW. While Bliss is currently pushing herself as a face, there was a tease this week on the show where the lights went out during her match against Bayley.

It's unclear what this tease means at the moment, but it could hint that Bliss is connected to Wyatt despite putting her past behind her. Wyatt had a doll in the Fun House that resembled Alexa Bliss following his feud with The Miz. Bliss could now have taken on the real-life version of the doll rather than reverting to her much darker character, who was under the former champion's spell.

#4. Mercy The Buzzard - WWE returnee Dexter Lumis

Something isn't quite right about Dexter Lumis, and while his character may not be connected to Bray Wyatt at all, he's too creepy to be overlooked. His obsession with The Miz could be linked to the memorable feud that Wyatt once had with The A-Lister. It could be a hint that he is also one of the stars who has come to life from The Fun House.

Dexter Lumis wasn't on the main roster when Bray Wyatt was contracted to WWE in his first run. However, his character could be linked to the former champion, and given the lack of explanation for his actions, he could be under his control.

Mercy The Buzzard was a puppet of very few words, much like Lumis. But, he was one of Wyatt's strangest additions to The Fun House, who was seemingly feared by the other puppets.

#3. Ramblin Rabbit - WWE returnee Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has faced a lot of setbacks in his career and was often the butt of jokes. Ramblin Rabbit was a character similar to Kross. While many fans have noted that both Ramblin Rabbit and Kross like to talk, there could be similarities that run much deeper.

Karrion Kross has faced a lot of setbacks in his career and was humiliated several months ago by the company when they changed up his presentation before unceremoniously releasing him. Ramblin Rabbit was a character similar to Kross, who was often the butt of Wyatt's jokes and punishments.

While many fans have noted that both Ramblin Rabbit and Kross like to talk, there could be similarities that run much deeper. Moreover, his recent return to the company could be part of a much bigger storyline.

#2. Abby The Witch - WWE returnee Scarlett

Scarlett dropped the biggest hint regarding her character last night on SmackDown when she was able to throw a fireball at Drew McIntyre. Her actions were almost reminiscent of Alexa Bliss while the latter was under Bray Wyatt's control.

Scarlett was protecting Kross in the same way; the witch would look out for the other Fun House puppets. But given the close connection between Scarlett and Kross, this is a much more intimate relationship. Scarlett hasn't featured much since her return to the company, but unveiling the fact that she can use magic could be one of the biggest teases that she is Abby The Witch.

#1. Fun House Bray Wyatt - Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt himself

Of course, the Fun House wouldn't be complete without Wyatt himself, who did leave the Firefly Fun House several times as Fun House Bray. The star even wrestled in the moniker but was often seen to be much weaker when approached by The Fiend.

The Fiend hasn't been mentioned as part of the build, which means that these characters could have been freed because he is no longer in power. All five stars could have been trapped in the Fun House as puppets and are now in their real form once again.

The Fun House once had the tagline "Let Me In," but now it appears to be "Come With Me," which could hint that the characters are no longer trapped.

