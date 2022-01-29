WWE Hall of Famer DDP compares recent AEW match to "Looney Tunes" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW champion DDP has compared the recent ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT championship to a fight between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck of the "Looney Tunes" cartoons.

The ladder match between Guevara and Rhodes was to unify the interim TNT championship held by Guevara, and the original championship held by Rhodes.

The interim championship was introduced after Rhodes was forced to withdraw from the "Battle of the Belts" event due to a medical emergency.

The match featured a very high-risk/high-reward spot where Sammy Guevara jumped from one ladder to another, performing DDP's finishing move the Diamond Cutter to Rhodes whilst in the air.

While Page was flattered and amazed by the athleticism of the move, he wasn't all smiles about the spot.

Speaking on "The Bro Show" with Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WCW writer Vince Russo, DDP compared the ladder match to an old "Looney Tunes" commercial featuring Daffy Duck and Bugs Bunny.

“It’s [the cutter spot] kind of like the Daffy Duck/Bugs Bunny commercial that we grew up with Vince [Russo]. Daffy Duck, he can’t beat Bugs Bunny, and they’re going back and forth and getting more and more treacherous. The nitro-glycerine and the TNT and the gunpowder and then he lights the match and BOOM!” DDP said. [27:39-28:24]

DDP wasn't the only one who had something to say about the match

Joining Page on "The Bro Show" was Vince Russo, who not only expressed his disdain for the AEW product, but expressed his concern for the wrestlers involved in the matches.

Russo compared the bumps that Guevara took in the ladder match to the bumps that Paul Heyman would take in the glory days of ECW.

Russo stated that one of these days, a bump is going to be so dangerous that it will end up with someone becoming paralyzed or dead.

