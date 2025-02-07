WWE Hall of Famer declares AEW is where careers die: "From Mercedes to Adam Copeland to Christian"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that AEW is a place where wrestling careers go to die. The veteran also gave examples of top stars such as Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), Adam Copeland (fka Edge), and more.

The WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has mostly been critical of All Elite Wrestling for the past few years. The former WCW President has always called out the creative structure of the company. Meanwhile, Bischoff was recently asked which of the AEW stars would be in a better position by the end of this year.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff stated he thinks no one will be in a better position in AEW because there is a lack of leadership and vision. Bischoff also declared that careers die in Tony Khan's promotion:

"That promotion is circling the toilet bowl, the creative and it's because of the creative, it's because of the lack of leadership. It's because of the lack of structure, creative structure and the lack of vision. There's not a chance anyone of those talents are going to be anymore valuable as an asset twelve months from now than they are today or that they were twelve months ago. It's a place where your career goes to die."

Bischoff further gave examples of big stars such as Mercedes Mone, Adam Copeland, and Christin Cage explaining how they are not where they used to be:

"There's no exceptions to the rule if you have one I'd like to hear it but I don't think you do. From Mercedes to Adam Copeland to Christian to you name any big star that came equity and value and a fanbase and look where they are." [From 14:10 to 15:05]

WWE Hall of Famer said that a top AEW star is not drawing ratings

The WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently gave his brutally honest opinion on top AEW star Will Ospreay. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff stated that Ospreay is not drawing any money or ratings:

“He’s not drawing any money. He’s not drawing ratings. He’s not drawing anything.”

Moreover, Will Ospreay is considered the best wrestler by many, and only time will tell if he will respond to Bischoff's negative comments.

