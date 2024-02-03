WWE Hall of Famer would "definitely" give Vince Russo six months in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Vince Russo would be a great addition to AEW.

The veteran who made this statement is Kevin Nash. Vince Russo is a pro wrestling writer and booker. He has been in the industry for around three decades. He has been a part of many top pro wrestling promotions like WWE, WCW, and TNA, working in a creative role in the companies. Russo is yet to set foot in AEW.

On the latest edition of Kliq This podcast, the WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash stated Tony Khan should give Vince Russo a chance and hire him for at least six months.

“I’d definitely give Vince [Russo] a six-month run to see if he can you know, Kevin Nash said.” [From 00:15 to 00:23]

Check out the video below:

Kevin Nash says AEW should adopt an old booking technique

During the same podcast, Kevin Nash expressed his dissatisfaction with Tony Khan’s current booking style in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He stated Khan should book the matches in advance, at least six months.

“I said, ‘Have they [AEW] ever thought about like going forward six months and booking backward like they used to do in the old days,’ so you knew where you were going and then as you got closer to doing it, you just tighten the storyline up, so you could just fine-tune the details because the difference between good and great is always going to be in the details of the angle. The least holes we can punch into any story is just a plus,” Nash added. [From 01:45 to 02:31]

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan books the creative on a week-to-week basis. Nash thinks this is not good for business, as the method doesn’t allow time for the creative team to fine-tune the storylines and plots.

What is your take on Kevin Nash’s statements on Kliq This podcast? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.