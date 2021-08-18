"It was f**king stupid"- WWE Hall of Famer addresses Max Caster controversy in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has had his say on the Max Caster rap controversy during AEW Dark.

The former RAW General Manager chimed in on the ongoing Max Caster controversy regarding his rap on AEW Dark, drawing parallels between that and another incident involving Konnan during a WCW house show when Konnan said inappropriate things about women.

“It was f***ing stupid, it was just like that jack*** over in AEW that rapped the other week and ended up getting suspended for a couple months,” Bischoff said. “At some point, that’s your brand and it’s how the television and advertising business looks at your product and what you do. Once it gets out in the public and people are discussing it on the internet, it just doesn’t change anything. That kind of stuff would end up on the desk of advertising agencies or executives that I worked for in management above me. It’s just stupid. I get it, you’re trying to get heat, you’re trying to be out of the box, trying to be controversial. If anybody believes in that stuff it’s me but you gotta have some common sense for crying out loud.”

Max Caster has hinted at leaving AEW

Max Caster has hinted at his departure from AEW with recent activity on social media and eBay.

Guys… I think Max Caster’s officially done. pic.twitter.com/85XecIFBe3 — Bonafide Mark ‎ (@TheBonafideMark) August 16, 2021

The Acclaimed were removed from the official AEW rankings and Tony Khan condemned the incident, calling the rap "terrible" and taking the blame for it. The AEW boss then stated that he would personally edit all Dark shows from then on. Max Caster is currently suspended and is undergoing sensitivity training.

Max Caster has removed everything related to AEW from his bio and liked a number of WWE posts on social media. He also appeared to put his ring-worn AEW attire up for sale on eBay, saying he would no longer be needing it.

