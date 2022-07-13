'With just the swat of his hand' - WWE Hall of Famer explains just how strong Mark Henry is (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry may no longer be involved in active in-ring competition, but his friends and peers remember him fondly. WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently spoke about his immense strength.

A talent scout and coach for All Elite Wrestling, Henry is an important backstage figure for the company. But let us not forget that he was hailed throughout his career as the 'World's Strongest Man.' Tales of his strength are told in wrestling circles to this day, including the time he overpowered Brock Lesnar.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gerald Brisco told several stories from pro wrestling's illustrious past. One of them involved his good friend Mark Henry and his incredible strength.

"Mark [Henry] is so big and so bulky. You go up and you grab Mark's wrist and it scares the hell out of you because you can feel the power. This guy can flatten me out with just the swat of his hand. And he could you know." [2:22 - 2:40]

