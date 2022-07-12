Which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar? (Exclusive)

AEW coach and producer Mark Henry once got the better of Brock Lesnar in a battle of strength.

Lesnar is considered to be one of the most dominant superstars in the history of the business. Not only does he have great amateur wrestling credentials, but he is also a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. However, when it came to pure strength, he met his match in Henry.

In an exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, the legend recalled how the showdown went down. The two competitive bulls kept sizing each other up until it came time to prove who was the mightier man.

"Finally one day, they had enough of looking at each other. They had to feel each other out," said Brisco. "Mark's told this story right in front of Brock. Brock didn't deny it. Brock supposedly shot in on Mark Henry, got really deep in for a double leg takedown. And Mark just reaches down and underhooks him like this, from the shoulder there (imitates lifting motion) and you know how big Brock's shoulders are, and lifted Brock right up." (1:18-1:47)

In the video below, catch Brisco discussing Brock Lesnar, who's still one of the top stars in WWE, and Henry, who's an integral part of AEW.

What are Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry doing in WWE and AEW currently?

Lesnar remains one of the biggest draws in the business to this day and is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Both men will clash at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match.

Meanwhile, Mark Henry has taken a step back from the ring in recent years. He is more concerned with scouting for talent and coaching them in the best manner possible.

