WWE Hall of Famer explains how to survive in the pro wrestling business, wishes his best to Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling industry today. The current Undisputed WWE Champion has wrestled all across the world and has been a part of various promotions. In addition to his two spells with WWE, he has also wrestled for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and was also a founding member of All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes left AEW in 2022 after he felt disrespected in the Jacksonville-based promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, where he offered some advice for surviving in the pro wrestling business.

He was addressing Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW when he said that wrestling is a hardcore business, and to survive, everyone has to move on in the hopes of a better day. He even wished the American Nightmare his best for the future.

"This was a hardcore business here, so you just move on and hope for a better day. But I'm glad he's in a position to step out and go to another company, sign a new deal, and keep on making money. So congratulations to him, and good luck." Teddy Long said.

In his three years with AEW, Cody Rhodes won the TNT Championship three times. He was the inaugural champion and dropped the belt to Sammy Guevara in his last match for the company. Shortly after leaving AEW in February 2022, Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes has had some famous rivalries with some of the biggest stars in the promotion ever since his return. His biggest rivalry was with the former Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, whom he defeated in the main event of WrestleMania XL, ending his iconic 1316-day run with the belt.

