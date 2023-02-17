WWE Hall of Famer feels AEW Dynamite was "painful" to watch compared to RAW

AEW Dynamite and WWE RAW are the flagship shows of the two biggest promotions in North America. Fans and former wrestling personalities have often compared the two shows, and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently weighed in on this topic.

AEW Dynamite scored a very low rating of 824,000 viewers on average for the latest episode. WWE RAW, meanwhile, saw a 3% decrease in their viewership as the Elimination Chamber go-home show had an average of 1,812,000 viewers.

Eric Bischoff, on the Strictly Business podcast, compared the two shows. He first pointed out the issue with Dynamite, stating that there is no continuity on the shows.

"I think the bigger issue with AEW is definitely its formatting, but its lack of story structure," Bischoff said. "Based on what I saw this morning — 'cause I watched it, I DVR'd it — it's just random. There's no continuity on the show."

The former RAW General Manager then claimed that Dynamite was painful to watch, while the Monday night show was a breeze to get through.

"I've got news for you," Bischoff said. "I watched three hours of Monday Night Raw that flew by, and I watched two hours of AEW that I had to force myself to watch." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He claimed it was "painful" to watch, and most of the wrestling on "Dynamite" was marginal.

What happened on AEW Dynamite and WWE RAW?

This week's episode of the red brand was the go-home episode for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The first match on the show saw Judgment Day take down the Street Profits. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley signed the contract for their match at Elimination Chamber.

Piper Niven defeated Mia Yim, Cody Rhodes took out Baron Corbin, while Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya lost to Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross. Bronson Reed and Rick Boogs picked up easy wins over Mustafa Ali and the Miz, respectively, while Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and Becky Lynch in the main event.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite opened with Orange Cassidy, the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeating Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli won a Texas Tornado tag match against Preston Vance and Rush, while Hangman Adam Page picked up an easy win over Kip Sabian.

Mark Briscoe and Jungle Boy earned hard-fought wins, while former WWE star Ruby Soho vanquished Toni Storm and Britt Baker in the main event.

