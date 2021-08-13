WWE Hall of Famer feels inspired to get back into action after watching Sting wrestle in AEW

AEW broadcaster Mark Henry recently opened up about getting inspired by Sting, who is still going at it in the ring despite being over 60-years old.

Since signing with All Elite Wrestling last year, The Icon has featured in two tag team matches, proving he still has a lot left in the tank. Meanwhile, Mark Henry, who joined AEW in May this year, has spoken on several occasions about wanting to lace up his wrestling boots again, though nothing has materialized so far.

Speaking on Miami's 940 Winz podcast, Henry stated that though there are no immediate plans for his in-ring return, watching Sting perform gives him the motivation to challenge himself.

“I won't be in the ring as of right now, even though Sting has made me feel like even at 50, I should be able to get back in the ring. If that happens [jumping off of commentary and into the ring], it's going to be a surprise to me. That will be a surprise, man. I am no spring chicken,” said Mark Henry. (H/T - Fightful)

He also discussed his role on AEW Rampage, the company's new show starting this Friday night. Henry revealed he would take an interesting approach to his role as an analyst by questioning the performers moments after a match ends to capture the real emotions.

“Then, you bring in ‘The World Strongest Man’ for my analysis, and not only will I be on the announce table, I will be leaving the table and I will go in the back after matches and I will ask the hard questions and get the emotion from the talent in real-time, which is not done on wrestling program and right now. So it is cool to be able to go and do something that's not being done,” said Mark Henry.

Sting will be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite

Sting will step back into the squared circle on next week's edition of AEW Dynamite, where he will team up with Darby Allin to take on 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker). The match was made official after The Icon laid his hands on Lee and Parker on the recent Dynamite episode, where the two tried to distract Allin in his bout against Daniel Garcia.

Fans can expect Sting to perform his trademark moves in the clash, just like he did in his matches at AEW Revolution and Double or Nothing this year, while the other competitors in the bout do the bulk of the job.

