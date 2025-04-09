WWE Hall of Famer furious at AEW's locker room; says they are working for "Tony Khan's hug"

A couple of incidents during AEW Dynasty 2025 have upset a WWE Hall of Famer. He claimed the talent was working for ''Tony Khan's hug.''

Ad

Bully Ray is the latest to comment on the Dynasty event. Although the PPV delivered some standout matches, like the International Title three-way encounter, the show was criticized by fans for some of Khan's booking decisions. Several fans were unhappy with the way the AEW World Title match ended, given that Jon Moxley's title defenses have all ended in a similar fashion previously.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that the AEW stars were working for Tony Khan's validation. He noted that they were more focused on match ratings and 'This is awesome' chants than good storytelling.

Ad

Trending

"Every single one of those talent that go out there are working for Tony Khan's hug; Tony Khan's approval. They're hoping that in the middle of their match they get into, 'This Is Awesome' chants so Tony Khan can tweet from gorilla, 'Justified This Is Awesome' chants.' They want a five-star rating; they want a good Cagematch rating. That is the reason. I am willing to bet everything on it. That's the rhyme, the reason, the motivation behind these matches. I've given you the root of the problem, and it has been the problem from day one, and this problem isn't going away, folks!" he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bully Ray blamed Tony Khan for an incident that took place at AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty's main event saw Jon Moxley defend his title against Swerve Strickland. During the match, there were interferences from ''Hangman'' Adam Page and The Death Riders. Additionally, The Young Bucks also interfered in the match and cost Swerve the bout. The conclusion upset a lot of fans. However, Bully Ray was upset for another reason.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized the fact that both participants in the match were able to brawl outside the ring without being counted out. He blamed the AEW CEO for the incident, stating that Khan was more focused on five-star ratings than on how the referees officiated the matches.

"At the end of the day, the true root of the problem is Tony Khan," Ray said. "Tony Khan allows this to go on because he doesn't care. He does not care about the referees because referees don't affect your Cagematch ratings, and your five-star match ratings. And referees don't affect your 'This is awesome!' chants. And that is what Tony Khan likes." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Tony manages his referees more efficiently in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More