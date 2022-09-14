"That's really worked for him in the past" - WWE Hall of Famer gets brutally honest about AEW star CM Punk's media scrum outburst

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared his honest opinion with regards to the All Out media scrum rant from AEW star CM Punk.

The Second City Saint is known for always speaking his mind and standing up for whatever he thinks is right. In the September 4, post-All Out press conference, he went on a verbal tirade against several AEW wrestlers such as Hangman Page and Executive Vice Presidents The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega).

During an episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP admitted that The Second City Saint's post-show presser was entertaining. The WWE legend also praised Punk for being unafraid to express his sentiments.

"It was entertaining to watch," Page revealed. "He's a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and says what he feels and that's really worked for him in the past. I don't know how it's going to work for him moving forward," [H/T WrestlingInc]

José @J0Z0_



#AEW #AllOut2022



Video Credit: Tony Khan's expressions and reactions tell the whole story during the All Out post media scrum with CM PunkVideo Credit: @_denisesalcedo Tony Khan's expressions and reactions tell the whole story during the All Out post media scrum with CM Punk#AEW #AllOut2022Video Credit: @_denisesalcedo https://t.co/BDYTgvWthT

DDP also stated that Punk being straightforward has always worked wonders for him in his career, and he will be curious to see if this will work out this time around.

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page heaped praise on other AEW talents

As the episode further commenced, Diamond Dallas Page revealed that it's difficult to be in Tony Khan's position right now. However, he hoped that what transpired would result in something significant.

The WWE Hall of Famer commended other AEW stars who have tremendous mic skills and solid in-ring work. He added that the company has so much talent to utilize.

"[Chris] Jericho is still at 5-f******-2 years old, 51, whatever he is, he's still top dog that can go talk and has the greatest entrance ever. When you have every single person sing your words... the music is off and they're still singing louder than when it was playing? You're over in a different level forever. And then Moxley, Punk, MJF's back. The f****** Bucks, Kenny Omega. I mean they have so much talent there."

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino



Full media scrum available at Bleav in Pro Wrestling: The drama from last night is making the headlines, but I loved this response from @IAmJericho when asked about MJF. #AEWAllOut Full media scrum available at Bleav in Pro Wrestling: youtu.be/-uWL4s1TUhY The drama from last night is making the headlines, but I loved this response from @IAmJericho when asked about MJF. #AEWAllOut Full media scrum available at Bleav in Pro Wrestling: youtu.be/-uWL4s1TUhY https://t.co/zvUbyJHD1h

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Jericho will face Bryan Danielson in the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions for next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam episode. Meanwhile, MJF is the current number one contender after winning the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Also, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) are reportedly suspended while CM Punk is out with an injury.

What are your thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer DDP's thoughts on CM Punk's All Out media scrum rant? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha