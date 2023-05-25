WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reveals if he watches AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently shared his thoughts on AEW, stating that the promotion is doing a fantastic job.

The Hall of Famer, known for his iconic career in professional wrestling, praised AEW's progress and even suggested that they could be a competitor to WWE in the future.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Hogan acknowledged that AEW is like the "little engine that could" and believes they are on the right track.

"I was talking to somebody and I equated it to NASCAR drivers. You need seat time. You need to spend time in that seat until you start winning championships. It's almost like AEW is on track. They're kind of like the little engine that could and they're on track. I just think they need more seat time. They need just to be around a little bit longer to be really really competitive where they can go head to head on Monday nights or something like that. They're moving forward quite quickly. They're doing a great job over there," Hogan said.

When asked if he watches AEW, Hogan enthusiastically responded that he records everything and is a true wrestling fan.

"I record everything brother. I'm a wrestling fan, come on. I record everything. I'll sit back and I'll watch fast forward through stuff and watch the stuff I wanna watch or if a match is the sh*ts, I'll blow right by it. They've got a lot of talent over there. A lot of good guys." [H/T - WrestlingNews]

AEW has made a big impact, gaining attention and signing top wrestlers who previously worked for WWE as well as building home-grown stars. Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk have all managed to strengthen their reputations and add to their legacies in the wrestling industry after joining the young promotion.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff says CM Punk's actions are worse than Hulk Hogan

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on the controversy surrounding All Elite Wrestling and CM Punk, drawing comparisons between Punk's actions and those of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff weighed in on the situation, comparing Punk's antics to Hogan's infamous backstage politicking.

"All these hardcore wrestling fans and Punk himself is so anti-Hogan because [they think] he's selfish and whatnot. Punk's worse!" [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The saga surrounding CM Punk's return to AEW recently took a legal turn as the company reportedly sent a legal letter to Punk ahead of his potential return for the promotion's new television show, Collision.

