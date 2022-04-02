WWE Hall of Famer introduces Brian Cage as the newest member of his faction at Supercard of Honor

At ROH: Supercard of Honor, Brian Cage made his Ring of Honor debut as he was revealed as the newest member of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

In the lead-up to the pay-per-view, Tony Khan announced that Blanchard would take a new superstar under his management in a match against Ninja Mack. As it turns out, the star is none other than The Machine, Brian Cage.

Cage dominated his match against Ninja Mack from start to finish. Despite the latter trying his very best to take down The Machine, he was unable to keep up with his opponent's power.

Cage finally hit the Drillclaw to secure the win and get his hand raised, alongside Tully and other members of his new faction.

Brian Cage will be a part of Tully Blanchard's faction alongside Kaun and Toa Liona

During the Supercard of Honor pre-show, Kaun and Toa Liona made their debut as the first members of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises. The dominant duo faced the Shinobi Shadow Squad, the team of Cheeseburger and Eli Isom.

Kaun annihilated his opponent with a fireman's carry gutbuster in the closing stages, whereas Liona hit a thumb spike chokeslam to pin Isom.

Cage hasn't featured in a prominent position in AEW in recent months. However, he recently told GVWire that there was a plan for him without elaborating much. It looks like Cage and the rest of Tully Blanchard Enterprises will continue in ROH from now on.

“I’ve been under contract the whole time. As for further details on what’s happened with AEW, I don’t have much [to say], exactly. I’ve been told there’s been a plan this whole time. Whether I have more details or not, I wouldn’t be able to say," Cage said.

Cage was last seen in a feud against Ricky Starks and Team Taz on AEW programming. His last match in the promotion was on Rampage when he challenged Starks for the FTW Championship in a Philly Street Fight.

The Machine has been more active on the independent circuit lately, competing for promotions such as Warrior Wrestling. It remains to be seen if Cage will return to AEW programming in the future.

Edited by Angana Roy