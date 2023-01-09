WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross claps back at fans begging him to quit AEW 

AEW commentator Jim Ross has fired back at a select group of fans who feel that the legendary voice of WWE's attitude era should not only leave All Elite Wrestling, but leave wrestling for good.

JR has been an integral part of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019, being a regular part of the commentary team on Dynamite, Rampage, and pay-per-views alongside the likes of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone.

Jim Ross has been part of many huge moments in the company's history, apart from when he had to take time off in 2021 to treat a case of skin cancer. However, JR announced in December 2021 that he was cancer-free.

Despite the number of things JR has done in the business, the legendary announcer has his detractors who want him to leave both AEW and wrestling for good. Jim Ross discussed this on his Grilling JR podcast.

“I read about it every day. When is JR Going to quit? When is JR going to get off Wednesday, I gotta get off the air. Well, you know, I got no timeline on this thing. I know when my agreement with Tony Khan is up.” (H/T BodySlam.net)

Ross elaborated on this by stating that he is toning down his travel schedule with AEW, claiming that he is still going to be on TV but not as often.

“But does that mean I’m not going to continue? No. Does that mean that I’m going to, at that point, make the final decision that, hey, this is I’ve had enough, I’m tapping, I want to work less hours, I’m going to work less travel, I’m not going to fly every week, whatever it may be, it’s still to be determined. But you’re the older you get, and you don’t pass up on those opportunities.” (H/T BodySlam.net)

Jim Ross will be on commentary for this week's AEW Rampage

Since the summer of 2022, Jim Ross has been a part of the AEW Rampage commentary team alongside Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. Rampage will take place this week at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, and is already shaping up to be one of the biggest weeks in AEW history

Not only is Dynamite scheduled to have some huge matches, but Rampage has already got two huge tag team matches signed on.

Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo will face Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a street fight, marking the first time the two girls have had such a match since their brutal match against Penelope Ford and The Bunny at the 2021 New Year's Smash edition of Rampage.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will also be in action against Malakai Black and Brody King, also known as the Kings of the Black Throne. The House of Black has tested Kingston and Ortiz's friendship in recent weeks, but this will be the first time the four men will get a chance to wrestle each other.

