WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reacts to female AEW star's NSFW photo

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has reacted to an NSFW photo posted by AEW star Rebel.

Rebel, known for her association with former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, took to Twitter to share a sizzling photo of herself. The post garnered quite an attention from the fans. However, one reaction that stood out among the rest was of the iconic Jim Ross.

WWE Hall of Famer reacted to Rebel's captivating post as he retweeted the photo along with a caption that said, "BOOMER!" Ross also included an emoji of a smiley face in a cowboy hat.

Check out his tweet here.

Only time will tell if Rebel's latest photo will lead to her return as she promoted Dynamite in her tweet.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross gave his opinion on CM Punk's departure from AEW

Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on CM Punk's release. Punk's journey in AEW came to an abrupt end following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, leading to his termination.

During a live stage show as part of Premier Streaming Networks' Starrcast 6, Jim Ross was asked about how he would have handled the CM Punk situation.

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected," said JR.

Expand Tweet

Punk's sudden departure from All Elite Wrestling, announced just one day prior to the All Out pay-per-view, created significant buzz in the wrestling world.

Who do you want to see Rebel face when she makes her return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.