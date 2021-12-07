“I considered it, I was offered a couple of deals"- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opens up on AEW offer

Kurt Angle was released from WWE over a year back in 2020, but due to his loyalty to the company, he didn't accept any offers from AEW.

The Olympic Gold Medalist is one of the all-time greats but found himself at the end of pandemic-related budget cuts from WWE in 2020. Meanwhile, AEW isn't shy of signing wrestling legends, as Tony Khan has hired the likes of Arn Anderson, Sting, Tully Blanchard, and Jake The Snake Roberts.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue

It turns out Kurt Angle was offered a couple of deals as well, as he told The Paradox of Sports. However, due to his association with WWE, he felt it was better to decline those offers and focus on the projects in place at the time.

“I considered it, I was offered a couple of deals. I turned them down. But I’m a WWE guy and my loyalty is there for right now. You know, I’m not signed with them in any particular way. But I do have some projects coming up that is part of WWE and I don’t want to mess that up. So, I am going to stay loyal to WWE right now,” Angle disclosed.(h/t: WrestlingInc)

Kurt Angle is a big fan of AEW EVP Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega and Kurt Angle have immense respect for each other. Just two weeks back, the pair shared several positive comments about each other.

After the former AEW World Champion praised the Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle responded on his podcast.

"That means a lot to me, what Kenny said. To be in that position, to be able to have someone line Kenny Omega look up to me. That's a true honor because the kid is incredible. What he has been able to do the past ten years in professional wrestling, over in Japan, here in the United States. He was the biggest star and the most talented superstar that never went to WWE... I haven't seen a talent like him in a long time. I would say that he is every bit as talented as Rey Mysterio. And he belongs in that upper echelon of talents; one of the greatest workers in the business today," Angle said.

Kurt Angle vs. Kenny Omega would have been an absolute dream match. Both men are generational talents and their respect for each other speaks volumes of how good they both are.

