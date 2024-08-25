WWE Hall of Famer makes first AEW appearance at All In

A WWE Hall of Famer recently made an appearance in AEW at the All In pay-per-view. The star in question is none other than Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella).

At the All In PPV, Bryan Danielson made his entrance with the iconic 'Final Countdown' theme song with a huge ovation from the crowd at Wembley Stadium. During his entrance, The American Dragon was greeted by his wife and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (Brie Garcia) and their daughter Birdie in the audience. Brie did confirm attending Bryan's potential last match while speaking to Renee Paquette recently on Close Up.

The American Dragon has trained well for the career versus AEW World Title match against Swerve Strickland at All In. Bryan got the opportunity by winning the 2024 men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament last month. This may be Bryan Danielson's last stand in the squared circle as he has mentioned multiple times before about having no interest in capturing gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans will have to wait and see what the outcome of the match is as Tony Khan could pull a major twist and crown Bryan Danielson the AEW World Champion. The former WWE Champion can add the title to his incredible resume before potentially hanging up his boots later this year.

