Brie Bella teases physical confrontation after Swerve Strickland takes shots at Bryan Danielson, AEW All In 2024 status

Former WWE Superstar Brie Bella (aka Brie Garcia) recently opened up about Bryan Danielson's upcoming match against Swerve Strickland at All In 2024. The Hall of Famer made a name for herself in WWE along with her sister Nikki Bella.

Along with the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson's career is also on the line. The American Dragon has already announced that he will be retiring as a full-time star in 2024. However, the wrestling world was shocked when the veteran announced he would hang up his boots if he failed to capture the title at All In.

Throughout their feud, Swerve Strickland had made many personal remarks towards Danielson's wife Brie Bella, and family. However, on the go-home edition of Dynamite before All In, a furious Bryan Danielson got one over the champ as he hit Swerve with a Busaiku Knee.

Trending

While speaking with Close Up with Renee Paquette, Brie Bella subtly implied punching Swerve. The former WWE Divas Champion also revealed that she will be taking a seat in the first row during the main event.

“I mean, we all know I’ve been known to have punched a couple of men (…) It’s hard to hear and I get fired up and want to do something, but I look at my husband and know he will take care of Swerve. There’s no doubt in my mind that his karma is coming and I’m excited I actually get to be front row to see it," she said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Nick Wayne picks who would win between Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland at All In 2024

The current AEW World Trios Champion recently predicted who will become the AEW World Champion at Wembley Stadium. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Nick Wayne stated that he believes The American Dragon will pick up the victory at All In.

"I've had my history with Swerve. I definitely don't want Swerve, but Danielson, on a real level, I truly believe that he's had the most historic professional wrestling career of all time. Everywhere he's gone he's succeeded in every promotion, his entire career, everywhere he's gone he's always gone to the top of the company, and it takes skill and it's because he truly is the best in the world. I think I gotta pick Danielson for this one, honestly," he said.

Check out the exclusive interview below:

Only time will tell who will walk out of London as the All Elite World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.