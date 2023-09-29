WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sends heartwarming message to injured Adam Cole

AEW star and one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions, Adam Cole, has had rotten luck with injuries throughout his career, and that trend continued last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Cole injured himself during the main event of last week's show while running out to the ring to help his tag team partner MJF in his match against Samoa Joe. After leaping off the entrance ramp, Cole landed awkwardly and injured his ankle. He will now need surgery, as he revealed on this week's episode of Dynamite.

This time, however, he had WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wish him well after his latest injury. Foley took to Instagram to send good wishes to the former WWE NXT Champion by penning a heartfelt message.

“BEST WISHES FOR ADAM COLE. I’m sending out my very best wishes and a prayer for healing for @adamcolepro. What a devastating ankle injury. There’s never a good time for an injury, but Adam was really on a roll with @the_mjf as of late. I’m really hoping that well wishes will be of help to him during this difficult time. Get well BAYBAY!” Foley posted.

MJF to defend ROH Tag Team titles in a Handicap match without Adam Cole

With Adam Cole unable to compete at WrestleDream, MJF will take on The Righteous in a handicap match as he looks to defend the ROH Tag Team titles.

Cole revealed on Dynamite that he will require surgery, and it seemed like he wanted to relinquish the tag team titles, only for MJF to interject.

The AEW World Champion took the mic and said that he will defend the ROH Tag Team Championship by himself in a handicap match. Something like that has never been seen before in AEW, and it will no doubt add a layer of intrigue to an already great angle.

