WWE Hall of Famer is now working with inmates at prison following AEW departure; Tony Schiavone says

AEW has undergone a number of changes early into 2023, and already two once prominent names have parted ways with the promotion. Tully Blanchard might not have been the most surprising name to leave AEW, but according to Tony Schiavone, he has a much different day job.

Tully Blanchard is best known for being a part of the first iteration of the Four Horsemen. But to fans who knew him from AEW, the legend was best known as the heel manager of FTR and The Pinnacle.

During the recent episode of "What Happened When?", Schiavone noted that Blanchard has not sat idle since parting ways with AEW, and has been helping inmates turn their lives around.

“Also, he’s got a very important job, working in a prison, working with inmates, trying to get their live back on track. Kudos to him for that. So I get it, and I wish him the best. It was great being able to work with him.” (H/T Fightful)

William Ramos II @williamramostx I ran into an old wrestling legend at the first day of school last week. Tully Blanchard. God Bless your work with the Jail and Prison ministry at Cornerstone Church. I ran into an old wrestling legend at the first day of school last week. Tully Blanchard. God Bless your work with the Jail and Prison ministry at Cornerstone Church. https://t.co/1Z0ILab6lz

Unfortunately, for Tony Khan, Blanchard was only the first name to part ways with the promotion this year. Frankie Kazarian recently opened up about why he parted ways with All Elite Wrestling and the WWE offer he received.

Jim Ross also spoke on the experience of working with Tully Blanchard in AEW years after their years in NWA/WCW

While Tony Schiavone has never been an in-ring performer, he's been surrounded and involved with numerous high-profile names in the wrestling industry. Due to this, many consider him to be a legendary name in his own right.

JustRasslin @JustRasslin Tony Schiavone Interviews Cactus Jack & Bill Watts Who Announces Jake Roberts Is No Longer With WCW Tony Schiavone Interviews Cactus Jack & Bill Watts Who Announces Jake Roberts Is No Longer With WCW https://t.co/4QhosQgsC2

During the same podcast, Schiavone looked back fondly on his time working with Tully in All Elite Wrestling and the wrestler's impact on pro wrestling.

“It was fun for me being able to work with him again. I really enjoyed it, and I’ve always enjoyed working with Tully. As we have seen, he was a great talent. I get it. I get that some people want people to remember them as they used to be and not as they are now.” (H/T Fightful)

Tully Blanchard has stated that he believes his wrestling career is now officially over. After decades in the industry, the veteran arguably deserves some time off. But could he pop up somewhere else to continue his career as a manager? Only time will tell.

