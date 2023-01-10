WWE Hall of Famer officially announces departure from Tony Khan's AEW 

AEW sports a roster with numerous WWE veterans and legends who have helped push the promotion into its current phase, for better or worse. But whatever All Elite Wrestling's future will be, it will officially not include WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard.

During his tenure with AEW, Tully Blanchard was an on-screen presence alongside FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their initial heel run with the promotion. Long-term wrestling fans will remember the legend for his defining run as one of the original Four Horsemen of NWA.

During his recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, Tully declared that his time with the promotion was officially through.

“Well, I’m no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. That sounded pretty legal didn’t it?" Tully said.

Tully continued, noting that he believes his wrestling career is likely over at this stage.

“So I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autographs shows and things like we did in Nashville (Starrcast), although I don’t know how many retirement matches, last matches [Ric] Flair can have so…” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Blanchard's most recent stint in the promotion was as the head of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, which abruptly ended after he reportedly failed to reach 2022's ROH Death Before Dishonor event. Shortly thereafter, it was rumored that he was effectively done with both promotions.

Blanchard also elaborated on his AEW departure and hinted at there being more to the story

Across 2022, All Elite Wrestling has seemingly shed much of its former perceptions of being a promotion where everything runs smoothly. While reports initially claimed that Tully Blanchard was the reason for the fallout between him and Khan, the veteran implied that there might be more to it.

Continuing on the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer doubted that Tony Khan or Triple H would find a place for him in either of their promotions.

“It was a little more complex than that (his departure from both promotions) but, my contract is up and I’m gone. I am probably done. I doubt that AEW would have me come back. I doubt that WWE would have me come back and where else would you go except those two places?” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

While Tully Blanchard might be done with the promotion, Disco Inferno believes his daughter Tessa could easily sign with the promotion. Since Tessa is a former IMPACT World Champion, she could likely bring in some impressive star power.

