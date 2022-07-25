WWE legend has reportedly left Tony Khan's AEW after no-showing major event

Tully Blanchard appears to have left AEW and Ring of Honor, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Tully Blanchard was nowhere to be seen at this weekend's Death Before Dishonor event despite all of his Tully Blanchard Enterprises stable in action. It was then shockingly revealed that Prince Nana had 'acquired' the stable and renamed the group 'The Embassy'.

Reports have since come out that the switch was due to Tully Blanchard's failure to reach the event. It's not clear whether the industry legend deliberately missed travel or if there was some form of confusion surrounding it, but Blanchard's prison ministry group has been given as the reason he wasn't there.

The report further states that talent and staff in ROH were told that the WWE Hall of Famer is "effectively gone from the company", with no plans to include the former Horseman going forward.

Tully Blanchard Enterprises seemingly offered the manager a new start after his AEW alliance with FTR ceased to exist. In recent weeks, former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham turned heel to join the faction, which also includes Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona.

Jonathan Gresham could also potentially leave AEW and ROH

Fightful Select earlier reported that former ROH Champ Jonathan Gresham is another name who may depart Ring of Honor and AEW soon.

It was said that he felt disrespected by a lack of communication ahead of Death Before Dishonor. The same report additionally stated that the time allotted for his world title clash against Claudio Castagnoli was another sticking point for 'The Octopus'.

After supposedly "cussing out" Tony Khan, Gresham is said to have asked for his release and alluded to time away from wrestling altogether. He defended the ROH title on two occasions throughout July, but both matches only amounted to just over 20 minutes combined.

