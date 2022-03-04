"I’m blown away by everything that Sting does" - WWE Hall of Famer showers praise on AEW star (Exclusive)

Sting has enjoyed a career resurgence since joining AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was the latest to acknowledge and praise the WCW icon.

Sting joined AEW at the tail end of 2020 during Dynamite's Winter Is Coming special. The Vigilante joined forces with Darby Allin to form a formidable tag team which is still unbeaten in All Elite Wrestling so far. The 62-year-old is also not afraid to take bumps, like a powerbomb through a table and a dive off the stage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show alongside Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Diamond Dallas Page stated the following about Sting:

"Still strong as ever in his 60s, I don’t know anybody who can say that. You know, consistently, like Sting has not only become the anomaly but like, I’m blown away by everything that Sting does. I said to him when I was at Darby’s day off where he jumped over his house with a jeep, he jumped over his house. I was there, Sting was there. You know, I wouldn’t call his character dark and I wouldn’t call it light or upbeat. It was an amazing enigma." (21:40 – 24:02)

When is Sting's next AEW match?

The Icon will be in action on the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. He will team up with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to face Isaiah Kassidy, Andrade El Idolo and Matt Hardy. It will be the first-ever Tornado Trios match in AEW.

Andrade El Idolo has been feuding with Darby Allin for weeks, after joining forces with Matt Hardy to make the Hardy Family Office into the Andrade-Hardy Family Office. Could the Hall of Famer suffer his first loss in AEW on Sunday? Let us know in the comments below.

