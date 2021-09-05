WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Adam Cole reportedly being a free agent

Booker T recently addressed the situation with Adam Cole reportedly being a free agent.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion said that he did not understand why wrestlers having their own Twitch channel was such a big deal for WWE, adding that Cole could have been a valuable asset.

Booker T stated that Adam Cole will be a major player in whatever promotion he signs with. He also said that we could very well see Cole sign with AEW because his significant other, Dr. Britt Baker, wrestles for the promotion, adding that it was a "no brainer":

"With Adam Cole, I know the guy's talent. I know, like I said, as far as having the guy on my team, Adam Cole is going to be one of those guys that I really want to keep on my team. There again, will he be a huge assest somewhere else? Of course. Will he be happy working alongside his [girlfriend]? Come on, that's a no-brainer to be able to go home together at the same time when you get off work, to be able to spend time together rather than have two totally different schedules in one company and the other, that right there can be taxing in itself. So that's a lot of things Adam Cole has got to think about as far as his future goes but I'm sure he will make the right decision," said Booker T.

Adam Cole's WWE contract has reportedly expired

As reported first by WrestlingINC, Adam Cole's WWE contract expired in July before he signed a short-term extension which carried him through to the SummerSlam weekend. He faced Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 in a two-out-of-three falls match. Cole's loss to O'Reilly will probably be his last match in WWE for the near future.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, there was an internal memo doing the rounds in WWE which basically indicated that Cole was done with the promotion. It's now widely expected that he will sign with AEW soon.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Hall of Fame podcast.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Kaushik Das