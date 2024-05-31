WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) botched spot at AEW Double or Nothing (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland's risky spot at AEW Double or Nothing has been a hot topic recently, even prompting WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long to comment on the matter. The veteran was not pleased with how the spot happened.

The spot in question took place during Adam's AEW match with Malakai Black, which was set inside a steel cage. Copeland had climbed up on top of the cage to execute an elbow drop. However, it didn't quite pan out well as he dropped on his legs first.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on the matter:

"I think we all get like that. You know what I mean, I think we all experience... I have had that same experience not in the ring, but in the gym. I started doing stuff, and I knew better and I had to kick myself, like hey, you are not that young guy anymore. You can't be doing this, and I had to understand that if I hurt myself I wouldn't be able to train at all. So we have to come to reality and just you know, cut back on like me." [7:17 onwards]

Bill Apter also had similar thoughts about the AEW star

There is no denying that Adam Copeland is getting on in years, which has had a noticeable effect on his ability to protect himself from injuries. As such, dangerous spots can prove to be especially risky for him, according to Bill Apter.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated:

"Teddy I am sure if you have seen this before, probably heard stuff like this before. Sometimes they just think they are invulnerable." [7:05 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how quickly Adam Copeland gets back on his feet after his injury and rejoins AEW's active scene.

