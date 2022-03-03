WWE Hall of Famer reacts to AEW acquiring ROH

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts about AEW acquiring the famed wrestling promotion Ring of Honor (ROH) via Twitter.

All Elite boss Tony Khan teased a major announcement weeks before the March 2nd edition of Dynamite. While many fans thought it was the signing of another major wrestler, it went in a different direction altogether.

Like many fans, Mick Foley was also eagerly waiting for the 'major announcement.' After the reveal, the Hall of Famer took to Twitter to react to the breaking news:

"As far as major announcements go, @TonyKhan acquiring @ringofhonor is pretty freaking major!" Foley wrote.

Being a hardcore legend himself, Foley's excitement at Tony Khan buying out the no-nonsense promotion is understandable. The acquisition might pave the way for more intense match stipulations in AEW.

Tony Khan breaks down the forbidden door by merging AEW and ROH

The AEW Boss opened the March 2nd edition of Dynamite, announcing that he had bought ROH. He also acquired its assets, including video libraries dating back to 2002, brand assets, intellectual property, and production equipment.

Even before the acquisition, the company was already experiencing the brilliance of former ROH stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Christopher Daniels. After the announcement, the latter two squared off, with the American Dragon coming out on top.

With Khan's acquisition of ROH, there are numerous potential dream matches, especially in the tag team division. For example, The Young Bucks going up against The Briscoe Brothers could be an exciting prospect.

Current ROH stars Jonathan Gresham, Bandido, Silas Young, and Shane Taylor could go head-to-head against All Elite's Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and Wardlow. The ROH champions could also face the All Elite champions for title unification.

Which ROH stars would you like to see become All Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy