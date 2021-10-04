WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Bret Hart vs Owen Hart house show match

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW employee Mark Henry recently watched a house show match between iconic wrestling figures Owen and Bret Hart.

Bret Hart was the Excellence of Execution, and his brother Owen wasn't far behind. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to a clip, noting 'So Good', which Bret's niece Natalya had earlier responded to.

The clip was seemingly pulled from a house show

Bret Hart will go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time, and so will his brother, Owen. While fans clamor over the history that Bret Hart left behind, he would no doubt say that his brother was up there with him.

With that said, Owen Hart will finally be remembered in AEW, with the announcement of the Owen Hart Cup. The partnership between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation will allow Owen Hart merchandise to be sold and he will be used as a playable character in the video game.

CM Punk referred to Bret Hart as 'timeless'

On AEW Unrestricted, when asked about his influences, CM Punk rattled off several wrestlers who had an impact on him, but it was Bret Hart who stood out.

"I think Bret Hart is legit the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be," said CM Punk "His stuff holds up! I was a Shawn Michaels fan when I was a kid because he did flashy stuff, you know, he was cocky. But some of his stuff doesn't hold up the way Bret's does. Bret's is timeless. You know, Bret is, you called it, the Excellence of Execution. He calls himself that, at the time, it was a cool nickname to me, but now I look back, and I realize, and man...everything he does is fundamentally sound. Like he didn't misstep in the ring once."

Punk was full of praise for the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer as he said he had modeled his matches after his.

