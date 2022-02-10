WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite after recent controversy

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw CM Punk fight for the right to have a rematch with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). He teamed up with his former WWE colleague Jon Moxley (fka. Dean Ambrose) to take on FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood).

It was quite comfortably the match of the night with back and forth action and a lot of false finishes. Tully Blanchard even took a Go to Sleep from Punk. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was quite impressed with the match and took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

He believed that the tag team match on AEW Dynamite was a throwback to the old days and it worked like a charm.

"FTR vs Punk / Mox was an old school tag match based around Shine, Heat, Comeback and Finish w/ some fun “creative liberty” false finishes … and it worked like a charm," Ray wrote.

Bully was recently in the center of a controversy when he said that Moxley should have apologized to fans for taking a sabbatical to get help for his issues with alcohol abuse.

This was not taken kindly by many people, one of whom was Moxley's wife and former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (fka. Renee Young)

Jon Moxley is yet to respond to Bryan Danielson's offer on AEW Dynamite

On the February 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley beat Wheeler Yuta in singles competition. After the win, he was joined by the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. It was the latter's first appearance in the ring since losing to "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

Danielson proposed to form a team with Moxley. He said that he had been the best world champion in the company and his reign would have lasted longer if he had someone like Bryan watching his back.

Danielson also proposed taking younger members of the roster under their wing, giving the example of Daniel Garcia. Moxley has since had time to think but is yet to make his decision.

Should Moxley accept this offer, he and Danielson could be a force to be reckoned with. Would you like to see Danielson and Moxley as a team and even form a faction? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy