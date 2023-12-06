WWE Hall of Famer refused Tony Khan's offer for a retirement match at AEW All In 2024

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that he asked a former WWE Superstar if he wanted to compete at All In 2024 Pay-Per-View. The star in question is Sting.

The Icon announced last month that he will be retiring from pro wrestling at the 2024 Revolution Pay-Per-View.

While talking to the NY Post, Tony Khan discussed asking Sting if he wanted to be a part of AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View.

“He [Sting] told me as we approached this ticket on sale that he did not believe he could make it another year in wrestling and have the best chance for a happy and healthy retirement. He’s doing great right now, and he wants to keep it that way. He plans to keep beating people up and keeping himself healthy," Tony Khan said. [H/T NY Post]

Tony Khan also spoke about how Sting already knew that he did not have another year left in him.

AEW star Satnam Singh sent a heartfelt message to Sting

Many wrestling stars and veterans were saddened to hear Sting's retirement announcement, including AEW star Satnam Singh.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh sent a message to The Vigilante and praised his personality.

“Don’t leave us. Stay with our company. I know you don’t want to wrestle anymore, and that’s fine, but I will say please stay with us and backstage help all the young wrestlers, help everyone, help my team, help Tony Khan, help everyone. I would really like to see him always in the company, not like every week, maybe two times a month, that’s fine. So, I will say he’s a really nice person, personally he’s a really nice person. I really love him, and I really promise nice things for him," Satnam Singh said.

Check out the full interview below:

The fans are wondering who could be the final opponent of The Icon at the 2024 Revolution Pay-Per-View.

