WWE Hall of Famer returns during Road Rager edition of AEW Rampage tapings (Spoiler)

Hot off the heels of an eventful Road Rager edition of Dynamite last night, Sting finally returned during the AEW Rampage tapings in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Icon was out nursing an undisclosed injury he sustained on the May 18 episode of Dynamite last month.

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Kyle O'Reilly and The Undisputed Elite following a barnburner between Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole.

This forced Sting to miss the recently concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view. In his absence, his protege Darby Allin tried to exact revenge against O'Reilly, but he failed to defeat him in Las Vegas.

Last night, Allin defeated Bobby Fish in the main event of Rampage: Road Rager edition. In the aftermath, The Violent Artist attempted to ambush the former TNT Champion with a steel chair but ended up being laid out by a returning Sting.

Interestingly, the 63-year-old legend was spotted wearing his trademark long black trench coat, which fans haven't seen him flaunting in months. Sting looked vindictive, henceforth signaling that the face-painted star's feud with reDRagon is far from over.

With AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door right around the corner, fans could see the two teams collide for the first time.

What else has been announced for AEW Rampage this week?

In addition to the grueling match between Allin and Fish, AEW lined up a stacked card for the Road Rager edition of Rampage this week.

Just a few weeks before his highly-anticipated clash against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley will square off against Dante Martin in a singles match.

The undefeated Jade Cargill will put her TBS Championship on the line against Willow Nightingale.

Max Caster & The Gunn Club will face Leon Ruff & Bear Country in a trios match.

And last but not least, we'll hear from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the first time since the latter's shocking betrayal during the Casino Battle Royale last week.

