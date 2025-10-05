WWE Hall of Famer reuniting with his old stablemates in AEW "would be awesome," says Max Caster

Max Caster made some comments about a WWE Hall of Famer. He wants to see the legend reunite with his former stablemates.

When Billy Gunn first showed up in AEW, he was paired alongside his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, and together they were called The Gunn Club. As Billy started getting close to The Acclaimed, The Gunns turned on him when they became heels. Since then, they have been at loggerheads with each other. It looked like they would finally unite when The Acclaimed started teaming with the Bang Bang Gang, but the latter betrayed them. In recent weeks, Billy Gunn has had a falling out with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Speaking on a recent episode of Hey! (EW), Max Caster was asked what he would like to see Billy Gunn do next. Max replied that he wants the WWE Hall of Famer to reunite with his sons.

“I think he would be, you know, great with Austin and Colten when he’s ready, and it would be like a Gunn Club reunion, which would be awesome.” [H/T Fightful]

Anthony Bowens claims he was forced to team with Max Caster again

The Acclaimed were one of the most beloved tag teams in AEW. The duo was a fun and entertaining act. Their union came to an end several months ago due to Max Caster's change in attitude. Since then, Caster faced Bowens twice in singles competition and lost both times. On the 27th September episode of Collision, The Acclaimed teamed up again to face The Swirl. During the match, Bowens tried to walk out, but Jerry Lynn stopped him. He went back into the ring to finish the match, and they won. However, things are still not fine between Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Anthony Bowens was interviewed after the match, where he claimed that Jerry Lynn put him in that match against his will.

“I was put in this tag match against my will by Jerry Lynn. I was threatened my [sic] money. I was threatened a suspension. I got bills to pay. I got a mortgage to pay. I gotta redo my parents' house, and a guy like Jerry Lynn is trying to take money out of my pocket. All for this nostalgia. For me to go and join Max. I don’t wanna do it. I didn’t ask for it,” Bowens said.

It will be interesting to see whether The Acclaimed will ever be able to put aside their differences and become a tag team again.

