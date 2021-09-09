WWE legend reveals what Adam Cole should have done before joining AEW

Booker T recently opened up about Adam Cole's AEW signing, stating that the former NXT Champion could have gone to Japan before signing a potentially "bigger" contract with AEW.

The buzz around Cole's AEW debut at All Out 2021 refuses to die down, and Booker T is the latest to voice a take on his podcast, Hall of Fame. He stated that if Adam Cole wins the AEW Championship, it'll change the opinion of those who think athletes of Cole's physique shouldn't be champions.

Furthermore, Booker T added that Adam Cole could have instead gone to Japan first. He explained that this could have potentially allowed Cole to negotiate a "bigger" contract with AEW. However, Booker T also stated that if someone is being paid enough in the USA, there's no point going to other countries:

"If Adam Cole wins the AEW Championship, it'll change the whole name of the game just because he's that guy a lot of people think he shouldn't be playing that role in that position. It shows the diversity of what AEW is all about. I made a statement, somebody even called me out for that. I was talking about Adam Cole would probably benefit if he went to Japan. And the thing is, I still stand by it. Adam Cole would have perhaps benefited from going to Japan and coming back here and negotiate the contract. It might have been a little bit bigger, maybe not. You never know. But, I have also said, when you can get a job in America that is paying you good money, as opposed to going to Japan, you better take it every day of the week. If I don't have to leave the country to make money, I'm going to do that, just like The Good Brothers. I think those guys are happy to be in America and being able to make money." said Booker T.

Booker T thinks Adam Cole is a great addition to AEW's roster

Booker T also said that Adam Cole, perhaps, made the right decision to join AEW. According to the WCW legend, Cole is a great team player, and that he would not be lost in the shuffle amid other big stars.

In closing, Booker T praised AEW for ensuring that every performer comes across like a star in the company. He stated that this is how things were done in the past and that AEW is on the right track with their booking:

"Did Adam Cole make the right decision by going to AEW, for him? Perhaps, yes. So, I'm definitely not knocking anything this young man has done. Again, as I said, Adam Cole will be a great soldier, a great teammate on anybody's team. I don't think he's gonna get washed out, I think the way AEW works their talents, I think they are trying to make everybody on the roster a star. And I think that's what the business has always been about in the past," said Booker T.

Adam Cole is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW on the next week's edition of Dynamite. The Panama City Playboy will square off against Elite "Hunter" Kazarian on Wednesday night's show.

