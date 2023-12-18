WWE Hall of Famer reveals why his AEW run came to an abrupt end

A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed why they think they were taken off of AEW TV in 2022.

The Hall of Famer in question is Tully Blanchard, who was paired up with Shawn Spears, FTR, and eventually The Pinnacle during his time in All Elite Wrestling. However, he was quickly separated from FTR before forming 'Tully Blanchard Enterprises' in ROH.

TBE didn't last long either as he was removed from AEW TV altogether when he left the company in the summer. During a recent appearance on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," Tully believes that someone simply didn't like what he was doing.

"Obviously somebody didn't like what I was doing, or lack of what I was doing." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Expand Tweet

Tully did have some kind words to say about FTR during the interview, but couldn't call them the best tag team in the world as he jokingly suggested that himself and Arn Anderson still hold that spot.

"They are probably the best tag team right now, I would have a hard time saying best tag team of all time since Arn (Anderson) and I are already in that position. [But] they work very well together and do a lot of good stuff in the ring." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Tully Blanchard doesn't know what the AEW EVP's do now

Since the inception of the company, members of The Elite have not only been featured as wrestlers on TV but also hold positions as Executive Vice-Presidents of AEW.

Cody Rhodes (before he left), The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have acted as the EVP's of the company, but it seems that Tully Blanchard has no idea what they do in the role.

Expand Tweet

Blanchard admitted that he thinks The Elite help Tony Khan out backstage, but claimed that he doesn't know what they do outside of that.

Are you a fan of The Elite as AEW EVP's? Let us know in the comments section below!