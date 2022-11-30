WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shares a touching message from a major AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed the heartfelt message he received from AEW star Jay Lethal earlier this month.

Flair and Lethal are no strangers to each other as they had a feud in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), which included their popular woo-off in 2010. Many years later, the duo met again inside the squared circle on July 31, 2022, at the Ric Flair's Last Match event presented by Jim Crockett Promotions.

In the show's main event, Flair and Lethal teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and Jeff Jarrett, respectively. The Nature Boy's team prevailed after he applied the Figure Four Leglock, allowing him to pin Jarrett for victory.

On a recent episode of To Be The Man, Flair said that he received a text from The Black Machismo on Thanksgiving. The WWE Hall of Famer added that the AEW star was thankful that he shared the ring with him, Sting, and Ricky Steamboat in 2022.

"I got the greatest Thanksgiving text I remember. He [Lethal] said 'Think about me and my career, I've got to wrestle you, Sting and now I'm going to be in a ring with [Ricky] Steamboat in the same year. He text me that 'Thank you,' at Thanksgiving," Flair said. [20:49 - 21:05]

As indicated, Lethal and Jarrett went toe-to-toe with Sting and Darby Allin in a Tag Team Match at Full Gear but lost after falling victim to Allin's Coffin Drop. Last Sunday, the former ROH World Champion was part of Ricky Steamboat's return match at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event.

Jay Lethal's squad went up against WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat and top AEW tag team

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) joined forces with WWE legend Ricky Steamboat at the Raleigh, North Carolina, event. They squared off against the trio of Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and Nick Aldis in Steamboat's first match in 12 years.

At one point, Lethal fell victim to the Hall of Famer's classic arm drag maneuver. In the end, Steamboat's team won after locking in the Figure-Four submission to the AEW star and his teammates simultaneously.

Lethal has had an impressive run this year, wrestling some top names across different promotions. It will be interesting to see which legend Lethal might face in 2023.

