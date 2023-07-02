WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton reveals why he prefers working in "smaller companies" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently reflected on his career. Having a career spanning four decades is no easy feat in the business. Morton managed this and he is still going strong in the industry.

Ricky Morton has had multiple stints with WCW, ECW, and WWF, all of which are associated with WWE. He has also worked with several other promotions as an in-ring competitor and as a backstage personnel.

Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Morton talked about how he prefers working for smaller companies. Having a smaller roster makes it easier for management to listen to their concerns individually.

This works for both the superstar and the creative as each is more hands-on with the planning process.

"The reason I like working for smaller companies out there, is because they listen to me. At least they give me a chance to say my part about this match. That's the reason I love NWA too, you know I work in the back there and it's helpful, especially when you have the roster coming to you and asking you for advice. It's in a situation that you're talking about where everybody thinks they know everything, and they don't know nothing." [4:17 - 4:45]

Dax Harwood is all praises for WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton

Last year, during the Rock 'n' Roll Express farewell tour, the legendary tag team took on FTR. The two tag teams had heat with each other, as FTR attacked Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. The events took place during an episode of AEW Dynamite back in 2020, during the Tag Team Appreciation Night.

FTR won the match, and praised the legendary tag team after the match. Dax Harwood took to Twitter that time to praise Ricky Morton.

Dax praised the legend not just for his ability in-ring, but because he had a knack for making stars, and how his skills in that area, are worthy of being a coach for a major promotion.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Peeling the curtain back…in professional wrestling, to make the most money, you have to build your babyfaces & make them stars. To make a babyface, they need to learn HOW to do it. Ricky Morton, the greatest babyface of all time, should be coaching for a major wrestling company. Peeling the curtain back…in professional wrestling, to make the most money, you have to build your babyfaces & make them stars. To make a babyface, they need to learn HOW to do it. Ricky Morton, the greatest babyface of all time, should be coaching for a major wrestling company.

With WWE Hall of Famers Rock 'n' Roll Express and other tag teams bringing attention to the division, it is nice to see them recognition for the decades-past.

