"Should be coaching for a wrestling company" - Dax Harwood lavishes praise on WWE Hall of Famer

Dax Harwood is a former AEW Tag Team Champion and the first Triple Crown WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Cash Wheeler. Together, they've been known as FTR since joining AEW.

FTR made history by becoming the first opponents in the Rock 'N Roll Express' retirement tour. The duo defeated the legendary tag team and Dax Harwood even broke character to praise the team during the match. In usual fashion, Harwood still claimed FTR were the "greatest tag team of this generation."

Most recently, Harwood took to Twitter to praise the experience and career of Rock 'N Roll Express member, Ricky Morton.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Peeling the curtain back…in professional wrestling, to make the most money, you have to build your babyfaces & make them stars. To make a babyface, they need to learn HOW to do it. Ricky Morton, the greatest babyface of all time, should be coaching for a major wrestling company. Peeling the curtain back…in professional wrestling, to make the most money, you have to build your babyfaces & make them stars. To make a babyface, they need to learn HOW to do it. Ricky Morton, the greatest babyface of all time, should be coaching for a major wrestling company.

Since its inception, legends have had very comfortable positions within AEW. Veterans such as Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn act as backstage coaches where they can impart their knowledge on young wrestlers.

Meanwhile, other legends such as Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Tully Blanchard act as managers and even get a hit or two in during matches. Morton could fit in well with AEW or any promotion, solely based on a legendary career alone.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to challenge The Young Bucks to a rematch

FTR and The Young Bucks briefly met during the Tag Team Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite. The crowd gave the teams a massive pop as they stared each other down. The brief confrontation showed that fans were clamoring for a rematch.

Dax Harwood jumped straight to Twitter post-match to call the Bucks out and challenge them to a rematch.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Hear that? They want to see it. We need to see it. Put the egos aside & give the people what they want.



FTR vs The Young Bucks Pt. 2

A Full Arena.

Who really is the best? Hear that? They want to see it. We need to see it. Put the egos aside & give the people what they want. FTR vs The Young Bucks Pt. 2A Full Arena.Who really is the best? https://t.co/lKUbZ3m0nT

It's unclear if fans will get to see both teams face off again as the Young Bucks are currently in a storyline with Adam Cole and ReDragon. If either team ends up dethroning Jurassic Express, the other team will surely be first in line to challenge for the titles.

Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see when and where FTR face off against The Young Bucks again.

Do you want to see FTR face off against the Young Bucks? Sound off below!

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see a rematch between FTR and The Young Bucks? Yes No 1 votes so far