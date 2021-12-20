The Rock 'n' Roll Express will always be pure platinum and solid gold

To say that WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express were loved would be a huge understatement. A better term might be adored. Or possibly even worshiped.

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson had a lot in common with several other pairings of the early '80s. This was the era of the 'fun-loving, pretty boy' gimmick, where several tag teams made it clear to the audience that all they wanted to do was rock and roll all night and party every day.

The Fabulous Ones, The Fantastics, and (later) The Rockers all followed this formula to varying degrees of success. They came out to the hottest hits, strutted and shimmied their way to the ring, and made all the girls scream.

But above all those teams stood The Rock 'n' Roll Express. They embraced their gimmick, and it paid off.

JustRasslin @JustRasslin Rock N Roll Express Video Package To Def Leppard - Photograph Rock N Roll Express Video Package To Def Leppard - Photograph https://t.co/aGjBuD5yV0

Morton and Gibson lived that rocking lifestyle as well. As young, good looking babyfaces working in many southern territories, they were given the same type of treatment that Van Halen or Led Zeppelin might receive.

Along the way, they captured the NWA World Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions. Their popularity was out of the stratosphere and streaking across the wrestling universe.

Their legendary rivalry with The Midnight Express provided some of the greatest tag team matches of all time, with the two teams often vying for the promotion's top title. They became the yin to the other's yang, and every encounter brought drama and intrigue with it.

The Rock 'n' Roll Express didn't just capture fans' hearts because of their looks and music. They were a hit in the ring as well and re-defined the art of tag team wrestling.

A typical Rock 'n' Roll Express match would start with some give-and-take with their opponents before something unfortunate happens and the heels gain control. This would be followed by Ricky Morton taking the punishment for his team for several minutes - even though the pure agony made it feel like hours.

This spawned the expression "Sell it like Ricky Morton," as the Tennessee native became known for being able to convince Rock 'n' Roll Express' loyal fans that he was on the verge of death in the ring.

Somehow, Morton would miraculously battle back and tag in Gibson, who would then start cleaning house with wrecking ball-style right hands.

They would then deliver the double dropkick with platinum precision before celebrating with their legion of groupies.

It was the perfect babyface ballad, and they could put it on repeat. No one ever got tired of their same old song and dance.

The Rock 'n' Roll Express were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, but they are still out there, jamming to this day.

Like their legacy, the Rock 'n' Roll Express is timeless and forever. They etched their names in the annals of tag team history through everything that the fans loved about them in the first place: Excitement, perseverance, and 100% passion.

There will likely never be a team quite like the Rock 'n' Roll Express. One of the finest duos in the history of the game and eternally treasured by the fans.

Even nearly 40 years later, their popularity continues, just like a spinning record.

Also Read Article Continues below

What tag team from your youth was your personal favorite? Please share your memories in the comments section below.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Alan John