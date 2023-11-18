WWE Hall of Famer's AEW return officially confirmed for Full Gear 2023

Former WWE champion and legend will make his AEW return at the upcoming Full Gear PPV, as confirmed on Collision this week, after recently signing a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Flair made his first-ever AEW appearance on an episode of Dynamite a few weeks ago when he was revealed as his long-term friend, Sting's gift following his retirement announcement. Following the show, Ric reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

However, The Nature Boy has not appeared on AEW TV ever since his debut on Dynamite weeks ago. Nonetheless, his return was inevitable, considering he recently signed a multi-year contract with Tony Khan's promotion. Meanwhile, Flair's return has been confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2023.

This Saturday, Sting will team up with Adam "Edge" Copeland and Darby Allin to take on Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. On the latest episode of Collision, Tony Schiavone confirmed that Ric Flair will be on Sting's corner this Saturday when asked by Christian about the same.

It now remains to be seen how the story progresses between Flair and The Icon this Saturday when both will be on the same side.

