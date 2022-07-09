"Why wouldn't he do this?" – WWE Legend's heel turn in AEW garners massive praise from Road Dogg (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James gave his take on his Hall of Fame tag team partner, Billy Gunn, recently betraying The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite.

This past Wednesday saw the implosion of The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club. Initially, Billy decided to side with Max Caster & Anthony Bowens, but as it turned out, that wasn't the case.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, James admitted that he loved the segment from Dynamite. He further pointed out a few subtle changes he would've liked to see during the fallout between The Acclaimed and Gunn Club:

"Why wouldn't he do this? Like that's his sons. Look, I loved it, I watched it, I loved it shot a little differently but that's me and my 'producer' mind, watching the show and trying to direct cameras at the same time. Only thing would've been better if he turned around and leveled both those dudes with a clothesline, like a double clothesline. I just thought it was about time, you know what I mean?" (from 2:00 to 2:29)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws below:

Road Dogg recently recalled an incident of him and CM Punk exchanging "blows" backstage

CM Punk is the reigning AEW World Champion despite being sidelined with a long-term injury.

During his time with WWE, Punk worked alongside several prominent names, including The New Age Outlaws.

Speaking on the Oh...You Didn't Know, Road Dogg revealed that he and Punk almost came to blows while the former was working as a producer at a live event:

"Me and CM Punk almost went to blows when I was a producer on a live event. We had to get called into Vince’s office at TV and make nice and shake hands. I never thought Punk was what Punk was. He was the champion at the time. It was about how he was carrying himself as the champion. I had a discussion with him that he obviously didn’t like being talked to that way. So the next time I saw him, it was not yelling in my face, but it was, I was yelling in his face." (H/T: Ringside News)

If using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far