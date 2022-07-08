WWE legend recalls the time he and CM Punk "almost went to blows" backstage at a live event

WWE legend Road Dogg recently revealed that he and CM Punk almost got into a physical altercation at a live event.

CM Punk's frustrations with WWE and its creative during his final few years with the company are well-documented.

Speaking on the Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg revealed that he and Punk almost came to blows. He said:

"Me and CM Punk almost went to blows when I was a producer on a live event. We had to get called into Vince’s office at TV and make nice and shake hands. I never thought Punk was what Punk was." Road Dogg added: "He was the champion at the time. It was about how he was carrying himself as the champion. I had a discussion with him that he obviously didn’t like being talked to that way. So the next time I saw him, it was not yelling in my face, but it was, I was yelling in his face." H/T Ringside News

Punk's frustration with WWE would eventually boil over in January 2014 after he walked out of the company following the Royal Rumble.

When is CM Punk expected to return to the ring?

After defeating 'Hangman' Adam Page at Double or Nothing last month to become the AEW World Champion, the wrestling legend picked up an injury just a few days later.

Although there is no clear time frame for his return, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the AEW Champion's injury may be worse than expected.

"When they did the surgery, they found the injuries to the bones were worse than they expected, but with the surgery, they were able to fix everything up." Meltzer continued, "(t)here is no timetable for his return past the belief it will be before the end of the year." (H/T: Screen Rant)

While fans of Punk wouldn't be thrilled with the news, they will undoubtedly want him to return to the ring at 100% rather than being rushed back to perform.

