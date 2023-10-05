WWE Hall of Famer's son in AEW picks Shawn Michaels as his favorite wrestler, not his father

An AEW veteran's son recently disclosed who his favorite wrestler was growing up, and it was not his father but WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The name in question is Brock Anderson.

Brock is the son of wrestling legend Arn Anderson, and the father-son duo is currently signed to AEW. Although the 26-year-old has been on All Elite Wrestling's roster for quite some time, he has yet to receive a significant push in the promotion.

On a recent episode of the ARN podcast, Brock was asked who his favorite was growing up. The AEW star revealed that he was a big fan of Shawn Michaels and decided to pursue a pro wrestling career after watching The Heartbreak Kid's iconic WrestleMania 25 match against The Undertaker.

"So my favorite growing up was The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. He was my favorite, hands down, and he was part of the match that actually made me really want to become a wrestler. Him and 'Taker, that first one, WrestleMania 25." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Brock Anderson explained how Shawn Michaels inspired him to become a wrestler

In the same chat, Brock Anderson said that while he grew up in the pro wrestling industry, he only considered becoming a pro wrestler after watching Shawn Michaels lock horns with The Phenom. The Hall of Famers faced off in 2009, delivering a memorable bout at The Show of Shows. Brock had immense praise for the contest as he said the following:

"I sat there glued to the ring, watching every moment of that match, and that's when it clicked in my head. I was like, 'I know this is what my dad does, and I've been to these shows and been around it,' but it was the first time I remember, 'I think this is what I want to do.' They just went out and had that crowd in the palm of their hands, and I want to feel that." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Brock Anderson recently re-signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion, as per a report. It will be interesting to see what's next for the up-and-coming star.