Has Tony Khan quietly re-signed WWE legend's son? Looking at the hints

Tony Khan and the AEW higher ups mostly keep the contract details of their wrestlers undisclosed. However, a WWE legend's son might have re-signed considering his recent return.

The AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan is known to be a boss who would go to any limits to prevent some of his important wrestlers from joining other promotions. It could be said considering the recent news of all of The Elite members re-signing with All Elite Wrestling amid rumors of leaving.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson, who was on a long hiatus, made his return alongside his father on the most recent episode of Collision.

Interestingly, it was previosuly revealed by his father, that Brock's contract is due to expire in May 2023. In an interview with Wrestling News Premium earlier this year, here is what Arn stated:

"Well, Brock's got about, I think in May his is up, and then I have another year passed that. I'm having a great time. I'm enjoying working for the company and I'm going to certainly get that last year now. What they have for Brock and I together going forward, I don't know." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Well, it seems Brock Anderson might have extented his contract with the promotion, amid rumors of him leaving. However, the details regarding the new contract are yet to be disclosed.

Other stars who extended their contracts with Tony Khan and AEW

After being heavily rumored to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and jump ships to WWE, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page surprised everyone. They re-signed with the company with a multi-year deal, and The Elite stayed All Elite.

Furthermore, apart from The Elite, more stars also reportedly extended their contract, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report stated that Kip Sabian, Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds have all signed a new 3-year deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Meanwhile, more updates regarding the contract details and signings of wrestlers will be provided in the near future in case of any further developments. Stay tuned till then.

