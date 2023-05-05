WWE Hall of Famer's son makes debut in Tony Khan's promotion

Some of the biggest names in WWE have found their way into Tony Khan's hands over the past few years. Khan's acquisition of the second-generation star Brock Anderson was highly praised by some fans, and now the young star has debuted in Ring of Honor.

Fans have been skeptical about Khan's handling of the rising star, who was initially booked to be a major name before disappearing. Some believed that it could have been due to Cody Rhodes' jump to WWE since Brock was a member of The Nightmare Family.

Brock Anderson made his debut on the May 4th episode of Ring of Honor, where he took on Brian Cage. Unfortunately, despite a valiant effort, the second-generation star could best The Machine in the end.

Arn Anderson notably didn't accompany his son to the ring but the WWE Hall of Famer has been at Wardlow's side every week on AEW. Could this eventually lead to some storyline between the two and a shot at the TNT Championship?

The WWE veteran notably pointed out that Brock Anderson's AEW contract expires this month

Anderson's underutilization in AEW led to some fans believing that he might not continue his career with the promotion. Some have even alleged that he could join WWE, and with his contract status, could that be a reality?

During an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, The Enforcer revealed the details of both his contract with AEW, as well as Brock's.

"Well, Brock's got about, I think in May his is up, and then I have another year passed that. I'm enjoying working for the company and I'm going to certainly get that last year now. What they have for Brock and I together going forward, I don't know." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

While Arn didn't specify the exact date that his son's contract is set to expire, it does lead to questions about his ROH appearance. Could the second-generation star have signed a deal with ROH or is this simply one of his last appearances for Tony Khan before parting ways with the promotion?

