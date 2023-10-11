WWE Hall of Famer's son pokes fun at The Undertaker's NXT appearance

The Undertaker shocked the world last night when he confronted Bron Breakker on NXT, but a WWE Hall of Famer's son has poked fun at The Deadman and his motorbike.

'Taker rode to the ring on his trademark motorcycle on the October 10th edition of NXT, much like how he used to in the early 2000s as Big Evil. However, he wasn't the only one who transported himself to the ring on wheels last night.

Before "Switchblade" Jay White's match with Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite, Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson and The Gunns rode to the ring on black and gold tricycles, parking them at ringside to get a better look at the action in the ring.

Expand Tweet

With Dynamite and NXT both taking place at the same time, some people might not have been aware that Bullet Club Gold and The Undertaker shared a similar entrance. But Austin Gunn certainly made it known by taking a cheeky shot at The Deadman on social media.

"3 bikes are better than 1," tweeted Austin Gunn.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker wants a top AEW star to join WWE

You will be hard-pressed to find someone as loyal to WWE as The Undertaker, named an AEW star as someone who he'd like to face.

The star in question is AEW World Champion MJF, whom The Deadman had high praise for during a recent Q&A session. He even wants Friedman to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and join WWE.

Expand Tweet

'Taker then stressed that MJF should hurry up and leave AEW as soon as possible, which might end up happening as the AEW World Champion has made it clear that his contract with All Elite Wrestling expires on January 1st, 2024.

Do you agree with The Deadman's opinion on MJF? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE