WWE Hall of Famer’s sons debut in Tony Khan’s promotion

Tonight, the sons of a certain WWE Hall of Famer made their debut in tag team action for a major promotion. Following their appearance this week in AEW, Ross and Marshall of the legendary Von Erich family made their in-ring debuts in ROH.

They made their first appearances in AEW a few days ago on Dynamite, as they were present in a segment with Orange Cassidy. This led to a proposition that they would tag with the International Champion on the next episode of Rampage, which airs later tonight.

Moments ago, on the Zero Hour of ROH Final Battle, the Von Erichs took on the Outrunners in tag team action. Despite this being their first rodeo in the promotion, the third-generation stars did not show any signs of inexperience as they brought the fight.

The brothers were in sync and able to go all out against their opponents. Eventually, both Ross and Marshall were able to lock in their family's iconic Von Erich Claw, which resulted in their victory by submission.

After the match, their father, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich, came out to celebrate with his sons.

