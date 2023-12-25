WWE Hall of Famer’s sons make surprise appearance in Tony Khan’s promotion

A certain WWE Hall of Famer must be happy as his sons slowly begin to build on their young careers in the big leagues.

That WWE legend is Kevin Von Erich, and the stars in question are his sons, Marshall and Ross Von Erich. They first appeared on AEW last week alongside their father, agreeing to help Orange Cassidy in his upcoming in-ring bout at the next episode of Rampage. Moreover, the debut even caught the attention of Lance Anoa'i, a member of the Anoa'i family.

This was followed by their tag team match debut in Ring of Honor, airing on the Zero Hour of ROH Final Battle. The Von Erichs batted against the Outrunners with excellent showing inside the ring, displaying their superior wrestling genes. The match came to a close with a submission victory for them after the brothers locked in the iconic Von Erich Claw.

It looks like their impressive showing earned them another opportunity inside an ROH ring this week. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, the Von Erich brothers made an appearance on the December 23 ROH tapings emanating from San Antonio, Texas.

A user on X posted a clip of their appearance, which shows the brothers teaming up with Bryan Keith for a trios match.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich's legacy has been the center of Hollywood recently

While the younger Von Erich generation is gaining momentum in the wrestling world, their family lineage has been the focus in Hollywood with the release of 'Iron Claw,' a biographical venture that showcases their rich history.

The film stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich and Kerry Von Erich, respectively.

The movie was released on December 23, 2023, in theatres, with Efron's portrayal as Von Erich and the action-packed film garnering major attention while also bringing Erich's rich legacy into the spotlight for the entire wrestling audience and others.

