The Von Erichs appeared on AEW, and the audience and the wrestling community have been talking about it. The younger lot of the Von Erichs, Ross Von Erich and Marshall Erich, cut a promo on AEW, along with the elder Kevin Von Erich. The two agreed to help Orange Cassidy in his upcoming match.

The debut has caught the attention of Lance Anoa'i, a member of the younger generation of the Ano'i family and Roman Reigns' cousin.

Lance tweeted:

"Great to see the Uce’s @MarshallVonEric @RossVonErich," the post read

Lance Anoa'i had something to say about the Von Erich AEW spot

The Von Erich family is one of the most decorated and popular wrestling families in the world. Similarly, the Anoa'i family is also very respected in wrestling circles. Some of the popular members of the Anoa'i family who have graced a WWE ring are The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), Yokozuna, Umaga, The Rock, Rikishi, and now Roman Reigns.

The Von Erichs are also the subject of an upcoming movie, which talks about their lives both in and outside the ring and the effect they had on the business. The film is called 'The Iron Claw.'

Roman Reigns' cousin Lance had earlier revealed an injury he had during a WWE match

Lance Anoa'i was with the WWE for a brief time in 2019. At that time, his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, was in a feud with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. During a match, The Scottish Warrior took Lance out, causing a deep bruise on his back.

The Bloodline, meanwhile, in WWE, has gone through a sea change. Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief, but his stable now consists only of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, along with Paul Heyman. Earlier, Jey Uso broke up with his brother, Jimmy, and the stable.

