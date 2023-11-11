Roman Reigns' cousin details getting injured in match involving Shane McMahon in WWE

Roman Reigns' cousin and a Bloodline relative recently spoke about sustaining an injury during a program involving Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in WWE.

The name in question is Lance Anoa'i, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for a brief time in 2019. The star was involved in a program when Reigns, with his former gimmick The Big Dog, had a feud with Shane McMahon and The Scottish Warrior.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW on May 27th, 2019, McMahon made his rivalry with Roman Reigns personal by facing Lance Anoa'i. Shane O'Mac defeated the Samoan star within a few minutes and brutally assaulted him with the help of McIntyre.

While speaking with Steve Fall of the Wrestling News, The Bloodline relative revealed that he was taken out by The Scottish Warrior on the steel steps even before the match started and had a huge bruise on his back going into the bout with Shane McMahon.

"So I originally got hurt in the opening where Drew McIntyre slammed me into the back of the stairs. I had a big bruise right on my back. I ate a corner of the step right to my back, so I was in a little pain there. And then I was like, 'Oh man, all right here we go, now I got to take Shane's [McMahon] punches and kicks,'" Lance said. [From 00:13 to 00:35]

Check out the video below:

Lance Anoa'i also disclosed WWE's scrapped plans for him during Roman Reigns 'Tribal Court' segment

During the same interview, Lance Anoa'i spoke about The Tribal Court segment that took place on the July 7 episode of SmackDown between Jey Uso and Reigns.

The former WWE star shared that the Stamford-based promotion wanted several members of the Samoan family to be there for the segment, but he couldn't make it because of his contract with MLW.

"So, the Tribal Court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob [Fatu]... they wanted us all... but unfortunately due to our contracts and everything, we weren't able to. But that's okay, we weren't able to, and we just carried on," he said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Lance Anoa'i will ever step again in World Wrestling Entertainment to possibly join The Bloodline by the orders of Roman Reigns.

Do you want to see Lance Anoa'i in Roman Reigns' faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here